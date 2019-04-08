Records shops in Northampton get ready for annual vinyl releases dash

Record Store Day is back this weekend with shops across the county gearing up for the annual dash for copies of this year’s limited releases.

Spun Out and Vinyl Underground will both be stocking official RSD19 releases, with Spiral Archive and The Lamplighter also getting involved with record sales during the day.

For the first time this year, Spun Out, in Gold Street, will be opening on both the Saturday and Sunday to meet demand from record buyers.

Owner Chris Kent, pictured with some of this year’s limited releases, said: “We’re really looking forward to Record Store Day again. It’s such a great day and lovely to see customers old and new who turn out to support the shop.

“Every year we get people discovering us through record store day and they come back on a regular basis.

“There’s some great releases, the one I’m looking forward to is Bingo H Job, which is a release by R.E.M. under a different name.

“We’ve had loads come in already, there’s been a lot of interest in the release by Idles and it’s great to see Northampton’s finest, slowthai, also represented.

“I'm sure they'll be a copy of it in our house because my oldest daughter loves him and we're all quite behind him. He’s one of the most stunning grime lyricists I've heard for a long time.”

Other ‘in-demand’ releases are by acts including Weezer, Air, Joe Strummer, Noel Gallagher and The Mighty Boosh.

Talking about his decision to open on Sunday as well, Mr Kent said: “We’ve heard from our regulars and other record shops that the interest is there, so we have to do it.”

Spun Out opens at 8am on Saturday, April 13, and at 9am on Sunday, April 14.

On Saturday, there will be performances by Lunaxis plus DJ sets from Swiss Vince, Scottie, Kev Palmer, Andi, Dan and many more.

Vinyl Underground is on the second floor at Watts, in Abington Street, and will open at 8am.

Both stores will be staggering admissions on the morning with Vinyl Underground also limiting purchases to ensure as many fans as possible can try to get the records they want.

Spiral Archive, in St Michael’s Road, will be holding a half-price sale from 11am until 4pm.

There will also be a record fair at The Lamplighter pub in Overstone Road from noon-4pm.

Queues at both Spun Out and Vinyl Underground are expected from the early hours of Saturday morning.

Full details of this year’s releases are available at recordstoreday.co.uk