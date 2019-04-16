Record number of children in Northamptonshire score a place at first choice for schools, says county council

The list of primary school allocations was announced today as parents found out which school their children would starting at in September.

Northamptonshire County Council says the number of children offered their first preference for school has hit a record high of 93.7 per cent.

The list o primary school allocations has been announced for the 2019/20 academic year.

Meanwhile, the local authority says the number of families offered a place at one of their preferred schools reached 98.6 per cent, our of 8.900 primary school places offered throughout Northamptonshire.

Families who applied for their primary school place online and within the deadline are able to check offers today on the county council's website.

Councillor Fiona Baker, county council cabinet member for children’s services, families and education, said: “Despite a rise in applications, this year a record number of families received an offer at their preferred choice school in Northamptonshire – which is great news for children across the county.

“The number of families receiving a place at one of their preferred schools is also the highest on record at 98.6% with thousands of children securing a place at a school they set out to apply for.

“It’s an exciting time to live in Northamptonshire with many large scale expansions happening across our towns and villages, and we’re working hard to create additional pupil places to meet demand and to make sure children have a bright future, living and learning in our county.”

Parents have the right to appeal through the independent appeals process against refusal of a place at any school for which they have applied.

The next round of primary school place allocations (for late applicants) will take place in May.