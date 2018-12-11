Reception students at Delapre Primary School take part in the Wriggly Nativity

Headteacher at Delapre Primary School Harry Portrey said: "At Delapre Primary School, every single year group has the moment to shine and perform. Over a two week period, nearly 630 children will be taking to the stage, and it was the turn of our early years foundation stage team on Friday (December 7). Nearly 90 children in Reception have been working extremely hard since returning to school after half term (October). They all really enjoy being part of the ‘Wriggly Nativity’ and can be guaranteed to give it their very best. The excitement on their faces as they walk proudly to the stage and run through the performances, they just can’t wait for the real thing. Every shepherd, sheep, lamb, camel, angels and all performed and used their endless energy to brighten up the school hall and entertain our parents through singing, dancing and performing, whilst doing us all proud as they do each and every year."

