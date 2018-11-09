Rebranded Sol Northampton on the hunt for another entertainment venue to move in

Sol Northampton owners are on the look-out for another entertainment company to join Vue amid a rebrand.

In an interview with the Chronicle & Echo Palace Capital - which bought Sol Northampton in June 2015 for £20.7 million - said the town is in need of a leisure destination now more than ever.

Over the course of the last 12 months the firm has spent £1 million on external repairs and hiring a digital marketing team, who re-branded London's Carnaby Street, to rework the website and signage.

Richard Starr executive director at Palace Capital Plc said: "We have got an agent marketing the vacant space and we are looking to get another entertainment attraction to sit alongside Vue.

"Once this is announced we can get a few restaurants in, which will improve the mood of the property.

"We are prepared to spend capital expenditure on improving the internal look and feel of the building and it is something we will embark once when we have signed some new tenants."

The owners of Sol Northampton are reaching out to leisure businesses such as indoor mini golf, trampoline companies, bowling alleys and climbing wall firms to improve the entertainment offering before seeking a new restaurant in the former Aroma unit.

"We will improve the general ambience in the building and bring it up to the 21st century," Richard added. "We will make sure it has WiFi, give it an atmosphere and make it an attractive place to go and have fun, relax and recuperate."

"We have got to find the right kind of tenant to fit into this building and give people what they want. You have to make sure it's the right type of business that benefits Northampton.

"We have not rushed to do a deal but that does not mean we won't do one. It's a big investment of ours and we want to get it right.”

Last year Vue said it would not carry out a refurbishment at Sol Northampton while the council was agreeing to another multiplex down the road at Greyfriars.

Vue told the owners of the complex in Mare Fair, Palace Capital, that expanding its outlet at Sol Northampton would not be viable because of the multi-million development set to take place on the former bus station land.

"The future looks bright for Sol now," Richard added.