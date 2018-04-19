Re-appeal to help find convicted fraudster with links to Northampton wanted on prison recall

Northamptonshire Police are re-appealing for the public’s help to trace a convicted fraudster who is wanted on recall to prison.

Ian McEnroe, 54, of no fixed abode, was originally jailed for fraud offences. He was released on licence but is wanted on a recall to prison for failing to meet the conditions of his release.

It is believed McEnroe has links to Northampton and Birmingham.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.