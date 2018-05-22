Re-appeal to find woman who walked out of KGH

Police have issued a second appeal for a woman who walked out of KGH to contact them to let them know she is safe and well.

The woman, pictured, walked out of the hospital at 6.20pm on Saturday, May 19, and police and medical staff are concerned for her welfare.

It’s believed the woman did not give her correct details to the hospital upon her arrival.

Officers urgently need to identify the woman and speak to her in order to check her wellbeing.

Police have been following various lines of enquiry since the weekend and believe the woman has travelled to Sheffield and may have links to Lincolnshire.

Anyone who knows who she is or who may know of her whereabouts, or the lady herself, is asked to call police immediately on 101.