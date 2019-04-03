Re-appeal to find man connected to burglary in East Northamptonshire

Do you know or recognise this man?

Police have released further CCTV images of him as they would like to speak to him about a burglary in East Northamptonshire earlier this year.

Officers believe the man pictured may have information that will assist the investigation into the burglary, which took place on Saturday, January 5, in Thrapston.

They are urging him, or anyone who recognises him, to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.