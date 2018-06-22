Rare 'UK 6' number plate on auction in Northamptonshire for estimated £45,000

A rare single-number licence plate that has not been on sale for over 50 years will be at auction in Northamptonshire next week.

The number plate "UK6" will be sold at Whittlebury auctioneers Humbert & Ellis Ltd on June 28 at 11am and is expected to go for over £45,000.

It was first issued by the UK government in 1910 - just seven years after number plates were first introduced - and has been in private ownership for over fifty years.

Auctioneer Jonathan Humbert said: "The market in private and cherished number plates is very much on the up and we have high hopes for this quintessentially British number plate.

"It has both a United Kingdom attribution and a very low single number and such an early and historic plate too."

On the day, the firm is also offering "1RAN" for an estimated £40,000.

Humbert & Ellis recently sold the license plate "TAX1" for £92,000.