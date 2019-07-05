Rail passengers facing delays after huge Wellingborough fire

Trains are unable to run between Kettering and Bedford after this afternoon's huge fire in Wellingborough.

The massive blaze at Cawleys in Neilson Road is close to the track near Wellingborough station.

Passengers watched on as they travelled past the raging flames. Picture by Sarah Cole.

An East Midlands Trains spokesman said: "At the present time all lines are blocked meaning none of our trains can run on this route between Kettering and Bedford whilst the problem is being investigated."

Six fire pumps are battling the blaze but there is no current estimate for when the line will re-open.

The spokesman added: "Whilst the problem is being investigated, you should continue to travel as originally planned however your journey may be delayed. We are sorry for the delay to your journey today.

"We are currently looking at alternative arrangements to keep you on the move."

