Burglars broke into a home in the centre of Northampton before leaving empty-handed.

The incident happened between 11.30am on Friday, December 22, and 5.45pm on Wednesday, December 27, when an unknown number of raiders forced entry to the house in St Giles Street via the front door.

Anyone with information or anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area during the time should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.