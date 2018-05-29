Race for Life in plea for volunteers to help in Northampton this weekend

Organisers of Northampton’s popular Race for Life events say they need more men and women to come forward to volunteer at Abington Park this weekend.

The events are put on to raise money for Cancer Research UK and are reliant on volunteers but this year there is a shortfall of people who’ve signed up to help out.

As the final countdown begins to the 5k, 10k and Pretty Muddy events taking place at Abington Park this Saturday and Sunday, organisers are calling on people from all walks of life to sign up as helpers.

At the 5k and 10k events, volunteers are needed to manage the information marquee, cheer participants around the course and hand out well-deserved medals at the finish line.

While at Race for Life Pretty Muddy - the 5k and 10k obstacle course - volunteers will also play a crucial role encouraging and supporting women of all ages as they tackle the scramble nets and inflatable hurdles, clamber over the climbing frame and hurtle themselves down the mud-splattered inflatable slide.

There’s also the opportunity to be a ‘mud mixer’ on the day, helping to get the consistency just right for participants to crawl, wade and splash about in.

Lucy Hetherington, Cancer Research UK’s Northampton event manager, said: “We really need more volunteers to come forward and help out this weekend. By joining our squad of dedicated volunteers, people will not only help to make our events an outstanding success, they’ll also be doing their bit to beat cancer sooner.

“Volunteering at Race for Life is fun, challenging and rewarding. It’s a great way to connect with the local community as people from all walks of life come together to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

“Whatever time and skills you have to share, we’ve got the perfect role for you and there is training available on the day. We’re calling on local men and women to get stuck in, cheer as loud as they can and help motivate our inspirational participants all the way to the finish line.”

Cancer Research UK staff will brief, guide and support volunteers in the lead up to and on the day of the event. Everyone who signs up to help at the event will receive a special t-shirt to wear on the day.

People can find out more by contacting Lucy, the event manager, on 07918 692 933 or by emailing lucy.hetherington@cancer.org.uk

To volunteer at Race for Life, visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.