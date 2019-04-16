Queues stretch along Gold Street as Northampton shops join annual Record Store Day

Vinyl enthusiasts queued overnight outside Northampton record shops at the weekend to be among the first to buy some of the limited releases which were part of this year’s Record Store Day.

By the time Spun Out in Gold Street opened its doors at 8am on Saturday morning, more than 100 collectors were queuing outside – with the first having arrived at 8.30pm the day before.

Picture: David Jackson

Among those in the queue were Record Store Day regulars Mark Sarll and Chris Gedge who had both spent all night outside of the shop.

Mr Gedge, was queueing outside Spun Out from 11.30pm on the Friday night.

He said: “I was third in the queue. I dropped my dog off at friends in Northampton for the weekend and went direct to Spun Out.

“It’s about getting there early to be in the top ten. I was mainly after releases by Idles, slowthai, TVAM, Baby Shark, Japan and M.

“I love the camaraderie of meeting up with the regulars, many are lifelong friends now and we go to gigs together.

“I also love the challenge of getting out of the comfort zone and queuing for eight hours plus in the freezing cold.

“The clubbers are quite entertaining, asking ‘What are you lot doing?’ every year. If you don't get music, you don't get us.”

Many independent records shops across the country take part in Record Store Day each yeah, with labels releasing about 500 limited items.

The shops are not allowed to reserve items for customers or sell them online during a certain time frame as part of a drive to support the independent retailers.

Some of this year’s most sought-after releases included a live bootleg by R.E.M and releases by David Bowie and Prince as well music by Idles, Robyn, Prodigy and The Mighty Boosh.

Mr Sarll said: “I got there at 1.45 am and was the seventh person in line.

“I get there early to get my hands on the rare stuff and talk rubbish with fellow vinyl nut-jobs.

“I was after the Redskins red 10”, the New Jack City soundtrack and the 12” Idles release.

“I always enjoy talking to fellow music lovers and the procurement of super rare, limited edition one-off pressings.

“It’s about the artwork, the packaging and the beauty of the vinyl.”

Vinyl Underground in Abington Street also had collectors queuing outside from the early hours.

Both shops still have limited RSD19 stock remaining.

For more details, visit https://recordstoreday.co.uk