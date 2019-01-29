Quest to find Northampton teacher who took in young brothers after their house burned down

A man who grew up in Northampton is trying to find the teacher who took him and his in brother when their childhood home was gutted by a fire.

Jermaine Jones was at Blackthorn Lower School on December 13, 1991 when he was taken out of class and shown his house, over the back of the school in Waingrove, which was ablaze with firemen tackling the flames.

Jermaine as a boy

That evening five-year-old Jermaine and brother Andrew, four, went home with a teacher while their parents sought to get their living arrangements in order.

The boys stayed for a week that transformed Jermaine's life.

He said: "Blackthorn was pretty deprived and we had a pretty poor upbringing so her house was just incredible to us.

"It was warm and comfy and they showed so much love. I remember being completely amazed that people could live like this."

Hearing through the Chronicle & Echo that the boys' Christmas presents had gone up in flames the Blackthorn community rallied round and the brothers received clothes, books and bags.

The school also chipped in with Tetley-branded mugs, organisers and pencils, which delighted the youngsters.

But the best presents were from the teacher, who gave the boys a pair of slippers featuring animal faces each, a kindness Jermaine has not forgotten for than 27 years later.

Jermaine said that, looking back, the visit was a turning point.

He said: "I remember thinking that I didn't have to be like my mum and dad, I don't have to go that way."

Inspired by his brief glimpse of how the other half live, Jermaine went on to college, where he gained a distinction in ICT and also qualified as a mechanic. He is now a father of three and earns a living as a truck driver.

He would now like to meet the teacher whose name he has forgotten but who showed him such kindness.

He said: "I would like to give her a big hug and thank her for what she did, No other teacher I know of would have taken in someone else's children, asking nothing for it.

"She really went above her job."