Burglars stole a bag, purse and cash, and left via the back door, during a weekend burglary in Northampton.

The incident took place in Birchbarn Way sometime between 10pm on Saturday, May 12 and 6am on Sunday, May 13.

The offender/s broke through a window and they stole various items, including a bag, purse and cash, and left via the back door.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.