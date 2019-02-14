Pupils befriend care home residents to learn about Northampton's history

Ninety children Northampton school pupils visited the residents at St. Christopher's Home in Abington Park Crescent to ask them about their memories of 'old Northampton'.

Year 4 children at Bridgewater Primary School have spent their spring term time finding out about wartime, the shoe industry, and Eleanor Cross from the residents who have spent over 90 years in the town and have a lot of knowledge to pass on.

Abigail Holding, head of Year 4 at Bridgewater School said: "It is marvellous for the children to hear how things used to be from people who have actually experienced so many years in the town".

The residents loved having the young visitors, and spending time with them, especially as some people don't have families who live locally and are able to visit regularly.

If any of the Chronicle & Echo's readers have specific memories of Northampton, which include wartime, buildings of interest, Abington Park, the shoe industry, transport or famous people - and are happy to give a talk to the children - please contact Abigail Holding at Bridgewater on 01604 637056.