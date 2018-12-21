Pupil leaves lasting legacy in Northampton after naming new housing development

An eight-year-old has won a competition to name a new housing development in Northampton.

Persimmon Homes Midlands is preparing to start work on more than 600 new homes on land off Boughton Green Road in the town.

As part of the scheme, the developer launched a contest with the children of All Saints CEVA Primary School to name the project.

Now, the winner has been named as Maisie Douglas who has dubbed the development ‘Scholars Green’.

School pupils were tasked with basing their name ideas around the theme of education, to pay homage to the site’s former home, the University of Northampton.

Maisie has now received £100 worth of vouchers for her efforts.

Claire Dearsley, head of sales for Persimmon Homes Midlands, said: “We love to work alongside the communities in which we build, so we were thrilled when All Saints CEVA Primary School helped name our new site.

“Our only condition was that the name had to be based around education, so Scholars Green was a natural choice.

“We received a range of fantastic suggestions from the pupils and it was a very difficult choice to pick the eventual winner, but we hope Maisie enjoys her prize of £100 vouchers and being able to see her Scholars Green name brought to life.”

Claire Dunstan, headteacher at All Saints CEVA Primary School, said: “Maisie was absolutely thrilled that her name was chosen. We encourage our pupils to take an active interest in their neighbourhood and this seemed like a brilliant project to do just that.

“The children had great fun in thinking up names for the development, and they are so excited to see Persimmon put up their new signage boards. It will be very rewarding to know they have played their part in the history of Northampton.”