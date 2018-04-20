Pulled pork burgers and vodka among locally made produce up for grabs at Northampton craft fair

Over 25 artisan food and drink producers from across the county will be showcasing their goods at the Spring Food Fair tomorrow.

The Spring Food Fair, which is taking place in Abington Park Museum tomorrow (Saturday), will offer punters a range of treats to taste and buy, including pasties, vegetarian and vegan cuisine, breads, chutneys and savoury pies.

Those with a sweet tooth can indulge in handmade chocolates, fudge, popcorn, cakes while craft beers, gin, vodka, whiskey and wine will be on sale for anyone looking for a stronger tipple.

Councillor Anna King, cabinet member for community engagement and safety said: “This fair offers visitors the chance to support and sample some of the many independent food and drink producers in and around our town while enjoying the wonderful surroundings of Abington Park Museum and the park itself.”

Hot food stalls will also be serving up pulled pork, burgers, sausages and vegan options will be found in the museum courtyard, and handmade gifts, including wooden chopping boards and Balkan pottery, will also be on sale.

The Spring Food Fair takes place between 11am and 5pm and admission is free.