Public meeting to discuss reinstating Northampton's number 11 bus service

A public meeting has been arranged to discuss what can be done for isolated residents whose bus service was scrapped more than a year ago.

Until December 2017, the number 11 service served the Kingsley and Parklands areas, with hourly pick-ups heading to and from Northampton town centre.

But Country Lion terminated the service, saying the total fares taken by the driver each day did not even cover the cost of fuel.

Despite transport manager Paul Shaw saying at the time that older Links View residents would be "adequately served" by other companies, car-less residents say the situation is intolerable.

Myra Monroe, who lives on Links View, said: "We're just so isolated now if you don't drive.

"I have to undertake such a long walk to a bus stop for town that it's too much.

"It's not just the transport issue, though. You could meet people and have a chat before - I get none of that interaction now."

A public meeting has now been called for 2.30pm on Monday, February 25 at The Pioneer pub in Fulford Drive, Northampton.

It is hoped a representative of Stagecoach Midlands, which is reviewing some of its routes in June, will attend.