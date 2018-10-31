Public asked what new council for west Northamptonshire should be called

People across the west of Northamptonshire are being asked what they think the proposed new unitary council should be called from today (Wednesday, October 31).

The local government system in Northamptonshire is being replaced with two unitary authorities after the county council's financial crisis.

The decision on whether or not to go ahead with the new council is a decision for the Government and Parliament, but members of the public are being asked what it should be called to help inform that decision.

Proposals put to the Government are for a single council to deliver public services in South Northamptonshire, Daventry and Northampton. The public consultation ends on Monday, December 3.

For more information and to make a suggestion online, visit www.southnorthants.gov.uk/lgr, or send a suggestion by post to: Council Name Consultation, The Forum, Moat Lane, Towcester, NN12 6AD.