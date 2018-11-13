Pub near Northampton was closed for the day after burglary

A pub in a village near Northampton closed for the day because staff were wary of working alone following a raid.

The Five Bells in Bugbrooke was shut on Sunday following the burglary last Saturday. It was the third break-on in two months and as a result, staff did not want to work a lone shift.

Two of the burglaries happened when people were at the pub and in bed. It has led to pub management spending a significant amount of money on a raft of extra security measures.

Manager Chris Tearne said: "It's horrible to think that people can enter businesses and indeed, peoples homes and cause such damage, both physical and mentally.

"We had to close this Sunday, primarily due to staff not feeling comfortable working alone in a business that has been victim to these crimes.

"Whilst we have taken additional precautions to ensure our security systems are enhanced, we do not expect our team to work in an environment that they don't feel safe in."

Although the pub was forced to close on Remembrance Sunday, when many like to mark the occasion with a drink, the Five Bells is determined to make it up to regulars.

Anyone who has served in the armed forces will be able to have a free pint of Fosters, Strongbow or real ale up to and including Friday, November 16.

In a Facebook post, Chris said: "The decision to close on Sunday was not taken lightly, and certainly wasn't intended to be disrespectful towards the Armistice Day tributes in the village.

"With that in mind, I would like to extend our offer of a free drink for any current or ex-service men and women for the entirety of this week.

"I would like to thank you all for your support during what has been a difficult couple of weeks, and look forward to a great Christmas at The Bells."