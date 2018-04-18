Prominent unit left empty again in Northampton town centre after two businesses close down

Two Abington Street businesses have closed their doors to shoppers.

Menswear fashion shop Explicit Italia has shut up shop just weeks after closing down signs went up in the window.

The Abington Street shop is sat empty again

The store was located in Abington Street near the entrance to the Grosvenor Centre Shopping Centre.

Gregory Max Barbers, which was located within Explicit, has also closed.

A spokesman for Gregory Max Barbers, which still has a branch in Midsummer Arcade in Milton Keynes, said he was unable to say why the Northampton branch closed.

He also said he wasn't able to say at the moment if they would be opening another branch in Northampton.

The business unit sat empty for a number of years ahead of the opening of Explicit after the closure of fashion shop Jane Norman.