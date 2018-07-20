Prolific Northampton burglar to spend longer in jail after Court of Appeal rules original sentence was too low

A man who burgled multiple Northampton homes has today had his sentence increased after it was referred to the Court of Appeal by the attorney general’s office for being too low.

Darren Barry Williams, 39, was caught after he broke into a house on Prescott Close in Northampton in April.

He damaged a window and door, as well as attempting to steal jewellery.

Before he could make his escape, two neighbours apprehended him, having been alerted to his crime by an alarm.

Once in police custody, Williams pleaded guilty to this burglary, as well as five other home burglaries.

Williams was originally sentenced at Northampton Crown Court in May, where he was given two years six months’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a £170 victim surcharge.

Today, after the attorney general’s referral, the Court of Appeal increased his sentence to three years eight months’ imprisonment.

Attorney general Geoffrey Cox QC MP said: "Burglaries leave owners feeling unsafe within their own homes, and can cause a wider sense of disquiet in the community.

"Williams had an extensive criminal history, including multiple burglaries.

"I therefore welcome the Court of Appeal’s decision today to agree to increase his sentence."