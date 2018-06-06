'Profitless' community rooms in Northampton could be knocked down to make way for bungalows

The borough council will decide today if a Northampton community centre should be demolished to make way for affordable housing bungalows.

The Nene Drive Community Room, in Kings Heath, could be knocked down and replaced with a terrace of three one-bedroom bungalows, with 20 spaces of added parking for local residents.

Northampton Partnership Homes closed the community centre after a lack of demand from local groups, and cited "significant costs with no income" as a major deciding factor.

Ahead of a borough council planning committee meeting tonight (June 7), a report reads: "​Over the last five years a number of attempts have been made to increase the use of the community room. This has failed."

"There was not sufficient need for such a facility and alternative sites nearby are sufficient to provide community needs within the area.

"It is considered that the demolition of the community room has been adequately justified."

The new bungalows will be built to "mobility housing standards" to make them suitable for people of all ages and ableness.

Each house will also have a vehicle-charging point for electric cars installed.