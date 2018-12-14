Prepare to scramble up the grandstands as Tough Mudder comes to the Northampton Saints ground

Fitness fanatics, adrenaline junkies and thrill-seekers will have the chance to test themselves on the Franklin’s Gardens turf, as Tough Mudder rolls into Northampton.

The hugely popular endurance event series is an untimed teamwork challenge, where teams participants have to scramble over a series of gruelling obstacles.

But this summer will see Tough Mudder held inside a sports stadium for the first time when its Urban 5k series comes to the Gardens between Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1, 2019.

The event at the Saints ground will feature 13 teamwork-inspired obstacles across a five-kilometre course, and costs £39 per person to enter.

Athletes of all abilities, from complete beginners to seasoned runners, are being invited to apply.

A spokesman for the organisers said: "Tough Mudder is not about winners and losers – just people banding together to overcome obstacles in pursuit of personal accomplishment.

"You're never alone at a Tough Mudder event; everyone is there to help you complete the course, which is filled with obstacles engineered to test your teamwork and help you overcome your fears."

Participants will run through Franklin’s Gardens, hurtle around the training pitches, scramble up and down the grandstands, and then party on the pitch – with all finishers set to celebrate their achievements in the Mudder Village after conquering the course.

Tough Mudder 5K Urban at Franklin's Gardens will run on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1, 2019. To book your place, visit: