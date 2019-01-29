'Predatory' former Northamptonshire PC pursued sexual relationships with women he met on cases, panel finds

A 'predatory' Northamptonshire PC used police systems to look up women he met on cases with a mind to start sexual relationships with them, a panel has ruled.

A gross misconduct hearing has found former PC Luke Chalmers exploited his position as an officer to meet 'vulnerable' women on cases and worked to start relationships with them.

One woman he had sex with on two occasions while he was on duty he only met after he cautioned her for assault, while he gave his personal number to another woman who was reportedly 'grabbed' in public.

Chalmers also used police computers to look up personal details of three women he met on cases, and was also caught watching explicit videos while on duty.

The panel at Northamptonshire Police HQ yesterday (January 29) said they were in 'no doubt' Chalmers had abused his position and acted inappropriately in his work during the incidents between June and October 2017.

The 30-year-old - who did not attend any of the hearing and reportedly 'has not engaged' with the force's disciplinary process - denied all allegations of misconduct when he was interviewed. He resigned from the force in December 2018.

A solicitor acting for Northamptonshire Police, Liz Briggs, called Chalmers' actions 'predatory' and said he had damaged the public's trust in the police.

Legally qualified chair of the panel Miran Uddin said: "The panel is in no doubt that the conduct undertaken by former PC Chalmers disgraced the Northamptonshire Police and undermined the public confidence in the force.

"I have no hesitation to say his conduct amounted to gross misconduct... He came into contact with [these women] by virtue of his position as a police officer and exploited this to pursue personal relationships.

"His interview to deny the allegations demonstrated a singular lack of regret, insight or remorse into his actions."

However, because Chalmers resigned before the hearing, the only ruling the panel can make is to enter if they would have dismissed him themselves following the allegations.

A ruling will be returned today (January 30).