Predator who tried to kidnap girl in Northamptonshire 'needs treatment to lessen risk to public', says NSPCC

A man who attacked a 13-year-old girl on a Northamptonshire bridge - leading a judge to conclude he tried kidnap and rape her - needs special measures put in place to stop him reoffending, the NSPCC says.

Richard Day, of Barnstaple, Devon, was jailed for 16 years last week for the attack where he waited until his victim was alone as she crossed a bridge on her way to a friend's house.

He violently assaulted her but she managed to get away and - using what Judge Adrienne Lucking described as "extraordinary courage and presence of mind" - described him accurately to police, leading to his arrest.

Following Day's sentencing at Northampton Crown Court, children's charity NSPCC said prison on its own was not the full solution.

An NSPCC spokeswoman said: “It’s unimaginable how frightening this ordeal would have been for the teenager involved.

“A sexual predator like Day needs more than just locking up – he needs treatment in prison to tackle his dangerous behaviour and lessen any risk he poses on release.

“Sexual abuse can ruin a young person’s life and it must be stopped. We hope Day’s victim gets all the support she needs to recover from this horrendous experience.”

Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or at www.childline.org.uk any time of the day or night for help and support.

