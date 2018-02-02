Power tools stolen in Northampton town centre break-in

A number of power tools were stolen in a Northampton town centre burglary.

The Albion Place property was broken into sometime between 6pm on Tuesday, January 30 and 7.45am the following day.

The burglar/s are believed to have climbed over an exterior wall and forced entry to the ground floor of the premises.

They stole a number of power tools and officers believe they may have used a vehicle to get away.

Witnesses, or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area during the times stated, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.