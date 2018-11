A large quantity of power tools was stolen from a car parked at a Rothwell pub.

The theft occurred some time between 6pm and 6.30pm on Monday, November 26, when the car was parked at the Charter Inn pub in Sun Hill.

A toolbox was left discarded at the scene.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.