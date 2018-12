A power cut hit businesses in a Northampton industrial estate today.

Lights, internet and phones went out in several buildings in Northampton's Brackmills Industrial Estate at about 3.15pm today (December 6).

The size of the area affected by the outage is not known, but some buildings are still experiencing technical problems after the cut.

A spokeswoman for Western Power said there was an equipment failure at a substation in the area, but the power cut itself lasted three minutes.