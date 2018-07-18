Poundworld to close down in Northampton's Grosvenor Centre after going into administration

A popular pound shop in set to close its doors to shoppers in Northampton town centre this week.

Poundworld in Newland Walk in the Grosvenor Centre is set to close on either Friday or Sunday this week.

Poundworld Plus at Sixfields will remain open for now

A spokesman for the discount goods retailer said they were unsure which day the closure would happen.

The other Poundworld store at Sixfields, which opened three years ago after Mamas and Papas closed, will remain open for now.

A spokesman said the future of that store was unclear at the moment.

This week Poundworld announced it will close a further 40 stores across the UK, resulting in 531 more job losses.

You can view the list of stores here.

The latest announcement brings the total number of Poundworld branches closing to 145, and redundancies to almost 1,797 Administrators Deloitte said they were still looking for buyers for all, or parts, of the remaining business.

On Tuesday afternoon, Deloitte said staff affected by the latest closures have been informed of redundancy.

Joint administrator Clare Boardman said: “We would like to thank all the employees for their continued support and commitment during this difficult time. “We are keeping staff appraised of developments as they happen.”

This is the third announcement in seven days made regarding Poundworld closures.