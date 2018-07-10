Positive changes at Northampton college as it retains its 'good' Ofsted rating

A Northampton school has retained it's 'good' rating after Ofsted staff completed a short inspection last month.

Kingsthorpe College was noted for a number of positive changes that have happened since the last full Ofsted visit in May 2015, which have ensured the school retains its 'good' rank.

Headteacher Mrs Giovanelli has been in post since January 2017 and inspectors found that she had quickly established a culture of high expectations and wellbeing-and trust, and that staff were "proud to be at Kingsthorpe College".

Mrs Giovanelli said: “There is much in this report that the entire KC community can be proud of and I think it captures well our passion and determination, as well as our commitment to sustainable change and to the safety and happiness of our students.

"There is also clearly, as we know, much still to do.

"Attendance will continue to be high profile and whilst we have made progress in this area, we now need to think even more creatively and with greater precision about how we target students who are persistently absent."

The report describes the current leadership team as "passionate and committed to the ethos that ‘everything is possible’" and also praises the determination of the college in "raising standards through securing high-quality learning and teaching, rather than 'quick fixes'".

Inspectors also found much that was positive in relation to the conduct and attitude of students throughout their visit, describing pupils as “polite" and "positive about being part of the school community and the support they receive from their teachers".

Pupils told Ofsted they felt safe, that bullying was rare and that if they did have any concerns matters are resolved quickly and successfully.

The sixth form at the college was identified as a strength and the report states that "teaching is characterised by good subject knowledge that was used to engage, challenge and enthuse the students".

Inspectors outlined that the college has prioritised these areas and that while there is still too much variability in these areas, leaders have taken the right steps in addressing these.

The inspection also found that attendance continued to be an area of improvement for the college, particularly for disadvantaged students.