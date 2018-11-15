Popular Northampton cafe closes

A cafe in Northampton town centre has closed.

The Plump Partridge, which was located on the Market Square next to Halifax, shut its doors for the final time on Saturday.

After confirming the closure on Facebook, and thanking people for their support over the years, the cafe's page received dozens of kind messages from customers, who praised owner Fay Partridge and her team.

Särä Stell said: "A massive loss to the town. One of my favourite lunch locations. Always fantastic, fresh food and perfect service. Good luck with all that you go on to do."

Susana Vazquez said: "That’s really sad, the Market Square will no longer be the same. We will miss you and your delicious pizzas."

And Rebecca Newson said: "I’m so sorry to hear that, that is such a loss to Market Square. Your food, coffee and staff were always so lovely and I will miss the Plump Partridge."

The Plump Partridge specialised in healthy breakfasts, flatbreads and pizzas.

Customers have, however, been left hoping that Fay will be back with a new business idea.

On Twitter, she put out a tantalising hint that she may have a new announcement.

She said: "We won’t be moving anywhere, but keep an eye out for our new ventures."