Popular Northampton bar bans plastic straws at its Bridge Street venue

A busy Bridge Street bar has announced it will no longer be offering plastic straws to drinkers.

Revolution in Northampton will champion #TheFinalStraw campaign, banning all plastic straw purchasing and putting an end to its annual 30 million order in time for its new menu launch.

A biodegradable, fully compostable alternative manufactured from PLA (a plant-based plastic), will be available to customers who specifically ask for and require a straw.

Revolution Bars Group, the UK’s largest operator of premium bars with 73 venues across the UK, has removed plastic straws across its estate as part of the new sustainability campaign.

Further significant measures to reduce wastage include switching to dehydrated fruit garnishes, replacing all beverage napkins with ceramic coasters at Revolución de Cuba sites and partnering with Refill, a free tap water initiative, adding all bars within the group to the 1,600 refill stations currently available across the UK.

Myles Doran, Commercial Director of Revolution Bars Group, said: “We have a huge responsibility as one of the leading premium bar groups in the UK to get behind the ‘no straws’ campaign. In 2017, we used over 30 million straws and removing these is us playing our part in significantly reducing the volume of plastic that damages our environment.”