Popular high street shop set to open in Northampton shopping centre this week

A innovative stationery shop will open its doors to Northampton shoppers at the end of this week.

Smiggle will open on the ground floor of the Grosvenor Centre on Friday (May 18).

The opening of the Northampton shop will bring the total UK portfolio of Smiggle store to 130 after arriving from Austrailia in 2014.

John Cheston, Managing Director of Smiggle, said: “We’re delighted that Smiggle fans in Northampton now have a store of their own.

“I’m sure new customers in Northampton will be equally charmed when they visit our fantastic new store, with its colourful design and unique range of products.

“There really is nothing that compares to Smiggle. We promise to continue to innovate and expand our product range and to deliver smiles and giggles to every fan across the UK.”

The new store in Northampton has Smiggle’s trademark inviting, bold and bright layout. The range includes multi-coloured backpacks, eye-catching pencil cases, sparkly stationery, gadgets and gizmos, and lots of goodies to deck out desks.

Smiggle will replace the Shake bar which closed down last month opposite Superdrug.