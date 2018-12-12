Pop-up gin and fizz bar to keep shoppers entertained at Northampton's Grosvenor Centre

A pop-up bar is set to open in the Grosvenor Centre this week to add a little bit of fizz to this year's Christmas shopping.

Corby-based company the Vino Van is bringing its Gin & Fizz bar to the top floor of the shopping centre from tomorrow (Thursday, December 13).

The pop-up, which will be situated just outside of Primark, will begin serving between 5pm and 7pm tomorrow and will then open from 9am each morning until Christmas Eve.

Within the bar, there will be a small seating area for shoppers to take the load off and enjoy a gin or prosecco cocktail - or a non-alcoholic mocktail if they prefer.

On Friday, December 21, and the following day, DJs will also be playing alongside the bar.

"We are just hoping to create a really nice atmosphere for Christmas shopping," said Vino Van director Siobhan Holmes.

The bar will be selling a selection of gifts for shoppers to take away.

"We just want to bring something fun to the shopping centre just to help people get into the Christmas spirit."

The Gin & Fizz bar will also be selling alcohol-related gifts for people to take away.