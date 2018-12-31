Pop-up bar could find permanent home in Northampton in New Year - but will close its doors after tonight

A Northampton pop-up pub that is set to close its doors after tonight's New Year's Eve celebrations is 'in talks' to return in early 2019.

The Corner House bar opened on November 30 with a plan to only run through December and close first thing in the new year.

It came after three county brewers - Phipps NBC, Saxby's Cider and Three Hills Brewing - joined forces to offer their goods under one roof at the junction of St Giles Street and Derngate.

The New Years Eve celebrations were set to be the last night of trade for the project before closing January 1.

But now, after a 'great month' of trade, the breweries behind the Corner House say they will look into making the Corner House a permanent venue in the town later in the year.

Phipps NBC's co-director Alaric Neville said: "It's been a great month for us and we've had lots of good feedback from our customers.

"We managed to keep a building open in Northampton over the Christmas period, which is a great result all on its own.

"The plan remains to get through New Years Day but I think it's gone very well. We are in talks to possibly bring the Corner House back to Northampton some time in the new year.

"That said, tonight may be the last night open for the bar so come on down while you've got the chance."

The pop-up bar opened on the site of the former Outcast salon.