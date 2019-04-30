'Working parents in Northampton deserve extra affordable childcare'

Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Northampton North has backed calls backed the calls made in the report for more funding for education for older teenagers and more affordable childcare for working parents.

A national report published yesterday (Tuesday) suggests that social mobility has “virtually stalled”.

And Sally Keeble, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Northampton North, backed the findings of the state of the nation report from the Social Mobility Commission based on casework and talking to people in Northampton.



She said: “This comes at a time when childcare services in Northamptonshire are in crisis due to lack

of funding.

“Meanwhile funds for 16 to 19 education has been limited, and schools in disadvantaged areas have had their funding disproportionately cut.

"In Northampton North the school that has suffered the most through funding cuts is in the area where children face some of the biggest challenges.

“What this report shows is that cuts have consequences for the whole of our society."

The report produced by the Social Mobility Commission chaired by Martina Milburn says the situation had remained “virtually stagnant” since 2014.

It calls for:

▪ a "significant increase" in funding for all 16 to 19-year-olds in education, with a special "student premium" for the disadvantaged

▪ extending the offer of 30 hours of free childcare a week to cover households where one

parent is working eight hours a week - currently one parent must work at least 16 hours

▪ the government agreeing to pay the voluntary living wage to all of its employees and

contracted workers, including cleaners and catering staff

