Andrea Leadsom MP was given a tour of the in-progress road.

Work on the long-awaited Towcester relief road is progressing as the MP for South Northamptonshire has been given a tour.

The road, which will connect the A5 to the A43, is designed to ease traffic congestion through Towcester town centre and is currently ahead of schedule after work started in December 2020.

South Northamptonshire Council - prior to the new unitary authorities taking charge - approved the final part of the planning permission in February last year as part of a new housing development of nearly 3,000 homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the housebuilder responsible for the road - Persimmon - has given the MP for the area a tour of the progress so far.

Dame Andrea Leadsom said: “The Towcester Relief Road is a top priority for local residents and the surrounding villages, and it was fantastic to see the work that is progressing with its construction.

“The Relief Road will help to cut congestion and improve air quality through Towcester, and I am continuing to work with Persimmon and Highways England, with support from West Northamptonshire Council, to push this project forward and speed up approvals for the A5 and A43 roundabouts.

“I am strongly lobbying the Department for Transport to provide the funding that could bring this road to A road standard, so that the A5 Watling Street through Towcester could be de-trunked.”

Simon McDonald, Persimmon Homes regional divisional director, added: “We were very pleased to show Dame Andrea the road’s progress.

“The relief road will bring significant benefits to the local area and we are doing all that we can to deliver the road as soon as possible.

“Dame Andrea’s support and partnership has been welcomed and we continue to work closely with Highways England and West Northamptonshire Council to deliver the project.

“We have currently committed more than £4 million towards the road’s construction with further significant investment to follow for its completion.”

The single carriageway, 40 mph, relief road forms part of Persimmon Homes’ planning agreement which will see the housebuilder build 2,750 new homes over the coming years at The Furlongs development.

Additional community investment in primary schools, a care home, retail opportunities, a nursery and multiple public open spaces and sports playing fields will also be provided.

Simon continued: “As part of our planning agreement the relief road needs to be complete prior to the occupation of 1,016 dwellings.

“We started construction ahead of the suggested timescales and are working closely with Highways England to gain the technical approval for the roundabouts which will link the bypass to the A5 and A43.”