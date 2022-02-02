What is DHL's new 'strategic hub' planned for Towcester and what will it mean for the area

Following on from IM's successful application to build a mixed employment development on Tiffield Road in Towcester, Chronicle & Echo has looked through the plans of their hopeful neighbour DHL, who intends to build a logistics hub right next door.

Planned by logistics giant DHL, the latest plan is intended to expand their current involvement in Northamponshire, which stands at 23 supply chain sites and around 1,400 employees.

This development promises to add another one million square feet of 'state-of-the-art' warehousing facilities to their repertoire to form a 'strategic hub' at the intersection of the A5 (to its west) and A45 (To its south).

Up to one million square feet across four large units ranging between 157,500 – 315,000 square feet.

It is located in what the company calls the Midlands' 'golden triangle' offering competitive access to both the M1 and M40 motorways.

From this site the company expects to reach up to 95 percent of the UK 'within a standard daily HGV drive' at a time when 'growing customer expectations' skyrocketed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The venture is predicted to generate over £3 million in business rates for the council, DHL's new site is also expected to create up to 1,200 new full-time jobs for the local area as it signs on to the South Northamptonshire Jobs Club to 'maximise the number of jobs that go to locals'.

Its land was opened up for development by South Northamptonshire Council as part of their South Northamptonshire Local Plan from 2020. This is now managed by the unitary authority of West Northamptonshire council, which inherited the plan.

As part of the offering, DHS, which is aiming to go carbon neutral by 2025, has also promised to provide a net gain in green areas around the site. A network of narrow trails and wider tracks within the landscape areas are also planned to meet up with existing public pathways to encourage cycling and walking to work.

15 acres of land of low ecological value 'within proximity' of the site will also be given 'additional biodiversity compensation' in the form of adding woodland, native shrub, 'species-rich' grassland and wetland habitat. This being agreed ahead of time with the council.

On top of this, a further 14.83 acres of land has been set aside for a football pitch that will go to Towcester Town Football Club.

These measures are intended to keep the site sustainable and in line with West Northamptonshire Council's sustainability goals.

A spokesperson for DHL Supply Chain said: “The proposals aim to create a state-of-the-art logistics hub that is both sustainable and a key employment site, which delivers significant economic and social benefits to the local community. The scheme will provide 1million sq ft of state-of-the-art warehousing, create 1,200 jobs, invest in the local community, and support the local economic recovery in a post-pandemic world, including £3m in business rates to support council services, as well as delivering a new home for Towcester Town FC.

“The scheme will secure a biodiversity net gain through significant environmental and ecological improvements, including landscaping and habitat creation around the site, which will reduce the visual impact of the proposals and provide biodiversity benefits.

"Measures will include a new community orchard, substantial tree, shrub, and mixed-species scrub planting, including native bluebells, and a new public trail through the woodland surrounding the site. In addition, an identified off-site area, which currently comprises arable land, will also be planted and enhanced to further improve our biodiversity offering.

"We are continuing to work closely with West Northamptonshire Council and statutory consultees to finalise our highways work related to the proposed state-of-the-art logistics hub in Towcester.

"Our proposed highways mitigation includes funding substantial improvement works on the northern arm of the Tove roundabout, enhanced pedestrian, and cycle access along the A5 going south, and a robust traffic management plan that will minimise the impacts of congestion and pollution on Towcester. We have listened to local comments, with routing plans in place to address concerns raised.”