West Northamptonshire's Labour Group has called for Boris Johnson to resign after a 'damning' Downing Street party apology in the Commons where he admitted to attending a lockdown-breaking party in 2020.

The calls come after the Prime Minister admitted to attending a 'bring your own booze' garden party hosted at Downing Street back on the May 20, 2020 while the rest of the country was under tight lockdown restrictions.

Councillor Emma Roberts, deputy leader of West Northamptonshire's Labour Group, said that the Prime Minister's actions, and subsequent denials, had hurt public trust not just in the measures to combat Covid-19, but in the Government itself.

After previously claiming that no parties took place the Prime Minister now assures the public that he takes the events he attended 'very seriously'. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Cllr Roberts said: "This absolutely affects the public's trust in the Government to represent people, because the Prime Minister can't be seen as telling the truth. It also erodes trust in politicians overall.

"There will be people who feel like 'why should I abide by restrictions now when our own Prime Minister was not?' There are people who couldn't say goodbye to dying relatives and who've had to shut themselves up for months on end, only to hear the Government has been hosting parties.

"It just obliterates the trust people had in him and his Government. I can't believe he's done this, to be honest. It's shocking."

Yet the calls are not reserved for the opposition party alone. The Prime Minister has also been catching flack from his fellow conservatives.

James Hill, Conservative Councillor for Billing and Rectory Farm, tweeted: "So he has admitted he was at a party and apologised.

"I'm sorry but he has to go now.

"Sorry, but you can't defend the indefensible. Time to go."

The comments came after the councillor previously tweeted: 'This looks like the beginning of the end', following the first emergence of claims of Downing Street parties.

But supporters of the Prime Minister have stuck firm.

In an emergency question called by Labour on Tuesday (January 11), Paymaster General and Northampton North Michael Ellis stood in for the Prime Minister, saying that he 'isn't going anywhere' and that he 'retains the confidence of the people of this country'.