West Northamptonshire Council local elections 2025: Counting is underway
Chronicle & Echo reporters are at the count, at Benham Sports Centre, in Moulton Park, throughout today, Friday (May 2).
Polling stations were open across West Northamptonshire on Thursday (May 1), as residents voted for who they want as councillors in their ward.
We will bring you all the updates throughout the counting day, as well as the results as they are announced and reaction.
West Northamptonshire Council local elections 2025: Live updates from the count
WATCH: Anthony Owens - Reform Northampton South Branch Chair
Anthony Owens - Reform Northampton South Branch Chair and candidate for Far Cotton, Delapre and Briar Hill - tell us the turnout was as he expected - when canvassing, it was “very clear from the start” that the turnout would be low. People have become disillusioned with the current state of local politics and trust needs to be gained in it again, he said
Watch: Conservative leader Adam Brown
At the last local election, voters across West Northamptonshire chose three councillors to represent each of the 31 wards.
Now, 13 wards will have three councillors, 15 wards will have two councillors and seven wards will have one councillor.
A review of boundaries took place last year, which means 76 councillors will be elected across the 35 wards, rather than 93 who were elected across 31 wards during the last local elections in 2021.
Turnout figures are in!
32.16% turnout - higher than the last WNC election in 2021
Figure for town/parish councils is 27.35%
WATCH: Ian McCord, standing for Deanshanger and Paulerspury - independent network
‘I couldn’t have done any more - what will be will be’
Stuart Andrew MP, appointed for Daventry in the last general election for the Conservatives, says it’s going to be a challenging day. “We are going to lose seats, there’s no doubt about that.”
WATCH: Reform party chairman for Northants, Mark Arnull
Mark Arnull gives his thoughts on how campaigning went for Reform in West Northants...and how he thinks the vote will pan out
They're off!
There are only a couple of boxes left to verify, so the counting staff have been told to get going. We are on our way...bang on time too, which is a promising start
Who is part of the council now?
Looking at the party makeup of the chamber before the elections, the numbers have slightly changed over the four years as a result of by-elections, resignations and defections.
There are currently 59 Conservatives, 20 Labour, six Lib Dems, four non-aligned independents and three Independent group members on the council. The Green Party and Reform do not currently have any councillors on WNC.
Who was elected in 2021?
The Conservatives won 66 seats with a 51 percent vote share, with Labour coming in second with 17 councillors and 24 percent of the vote and Lib Dems electing five members at a 16 percent share. There were also three Labour and Co-operative Party members and two Independents appointed to the council.
What happened in 2021?
The 2021 local elections were the first for the new unitary authority - West Northamptonshire Council - after Northamptonshire County Council was abolished. It was an historic day and the count was held at Silverstone Circuit.
Second count
The 17 wards to be counted in the second tranche, which is scheduled to begin at 3.30pm, are:
Abington & Phippsville, Brixworth, Cogenhoe & the Houghtons, Daventry North-East, Daventry North-West, Far Cotton Delapre & Briar Hill, Hackleton & Roade, Hunsbury, Kingsley & Semilong, Middleton Cheney, Moulton, Naseby, Nene Valley, Parklands, Rural North-East, Towcester, Woodford & Weedon.
First count
The first 18 wards will begin counting at 1.30pm.
The 18 wards to be counted in the first tranche are: Billing, Blackthorn & Rectory Farm, Brackley, Braunston & Crick, Campion, Castle, Dallington Spencer, Daventry South, Deanshanger & Paulerspury, Duston, Headlands, Kingsthorpe North, Kingsthorpe South, Long Buckby, Rural South Northamptonshire, Talavera, Upton, Weston Favell & Abington Vale.
Timetable
We’ve had some info on the timings for today.
Counting is planned to be split into two tranches. One due to start at 1.30pm and one planned for 3.30pm. The first tranche will be 18 of the 35 wards and the second will the other 17.
We’re just getting the breakdown of which wards will be counted in each tranche.
Room....with a view?
Here’s the view from the media bench...tad different to last time at Silverstone Circuit. Now that was a view
It’s pretty busy already here
