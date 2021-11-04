Wellingborough MP Peter Bone's office daubed with words 'Tory Sleaze' following controversial vote

Peter Bone's office in Midland Road. Image: Northants Telegraph

Vandals have sprayed the words 'Tory Sleaze' on the windows of Peter Bone's office overnight.

The Wellingborough MP had backed a controversial amendment in the House of Commons last night (Wednesday, November 4) to alter the Government's standards processes and protect a rule-breaking MP from suspension.

Speaking in the Commons this morning (Thursday, November 4) Mr Bone said: "This morning my office was vandalised because of the way I voted last night. That puts my staff in danger, and this is not the way this should happen. We could have strong disagreements but some of us should remember what happened to Sir David Amess and perhaps our language needs to be a little temperate."

Black spraypaint can be seen on the ledge and window frame. Image: Northants Telegraph.

This lunchtime there was black spray paint remaining on the window frame but the words 'Tory Sleaze' had been cleaned off by staff.

The incident has been reported to Northamptonshire Police, who our reporters have contacted for comment.

The office in Midland Road has a Ring doorbell which may have recorded the incident.

Mr Bone had backed Andrea Leadsom's amendment which called for a new standards committee to be set up and for MP Owen Paterson's case to be considered. Mr Paterson had been found by the existing standards committee to have repeatedly lobbied ministers and officials for two companies paying him more than £100,000 per year.