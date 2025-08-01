Watch: Drone footage shows demolition starting at former Northampton bus depot to make way for 70 new homes

Watch drone footage showing demolition starting at former Northampton bus depot to make way for 70 new homes.

Demolition work has officially begun this week at the former St James Bus Depot in Northampton, marking the first visible step in transforming the long-derelict site into a new neighbourhood of more than 70 family homes.

Drone footage and new images reveal contractors moving in and heavy machinery beginning the soft strip-out and structural demolition of buildings that have not been in use since 2013.

The work is part of a wider regeneration project led by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), which has secured £1.368 million from the Government’s Brownfield Land Release Fund to prepare the 4.5-acre site for development.

Appointed contractor Armac Demolition is now on site carrying out essential enabling works, including asbestos removal, strip-outs, and partial demolition – all paving the way for future construction.

The council says the regeneration will not only deliver much-needed housing but also protect key elements of Northampton’s transport heritage.

A standout feature of the project is the preservation of the Grade II-listed Transport Office, which will undergo sensitive restoration. Original brickwork and facades from the early 1900s tram depot will also be retained where possible, ensuring a strong visual link to the site’s history.

Councillor James Petter, cabinet member for local economy, culture and leisure, said: “The regeneration of St James Depot will deliver much-needed homes and celebrate our town’s heritage. Throughout the works we’ll ensure the site’s historic character is respected while creating a vibrant new community for Northampton.”

Appointed contractor Armac Demolition is now on site carrying out essential enabling works, including asbestos removal, strip-outs, and partial demolition. Credit: Phillip Lyman

WNC is working closely with Northampton Transport Heritage to ensure the project reflects the site’s significance in the town’s industrial and transport legacy.

Demolition crews are currently focused on a light strip-out and asbestos removal from the listed Transport Office, partial demolition of later additions to the bus depot, and the removal of roof coverings and internal structures within the original tram depot. New hoarding is also being installed to secure the site ahead of the next development phase.

The works follow WNC’s purchase of the site in November 2023, after it had stood empty for more than a decade.

With enabling works underway, the council says it will soon launch a process to find a development partner to help bring forward a “high-quality neighbourhood scheme”, in line with the emerging West Northamptonshire Local Plan.

The plan includes not only new homes but supporting infrastructure such as green space, schools, and healthcare provision – part of a broader effort to regenerate brownfield land across the region.