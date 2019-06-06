The big planning applications approved this week in Northampton

Councillors met this week to determine a series of planning applications in Northampton.

The borough council’s planning committee convened at The Guildhall on Tuesday (June 4), and approved all of the 13 applications they heard. Here’s a rundown of their decisions.

APPROVED: Construction of new brick built bin store and pathway for kerbside collection at Chester House, Gallfield Court

The first application of the evening was approved quickly with very little debate.

APPROVED: Change of use from dwellinghouse to House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) for five occupants, with parking provision, at 82 Stanhope Road

Committee members Cathrine Rusell and Jane Birch recused themselves from this decision in order to speak out against it.

Councillor Russell, who lives nearby, said that the street had been having noise problems from other HMOs on the street. Councillor Birch, who is the ward councillor for the area, added: “This street is bedevilled by HMOs. They are only small terrace houses, and the parking is atrocious enough already.”

But committee member Mary Markham said: “As much it grieves me, and although it doesn’t feel morally right, I can’t find a planning reason on which to refuse this.”

APPROVED: Single storey rear extension to House in Multiple Occupation to increase the number of occupants from four to six at 144 London Road

Councillor Julie Davenport said she was objecting on behalf of residents, who had found other HMOs in the area to be a nuisance. But agent for the applicant Barry Waine said that the proposals had ‘no visual impact’ on the area. The committee gave the application the green light.

APPROVED: Remove slope to ground level and build retaining wall around edge, turf and limestone slab area at 84 Maidencastle

This application was passed through quickly.

APPROVED: Variation of Condition of Planning Permission N/2018/0743 (two storey side and rear extensions) at 18 Tanfield Lane

The proposal was for amendments to the previously approved development, comprising the installation of two rooflights to the front elevation and one rooflight to the rear of the house as extended.

APPROVED: Variation of Conditions of Planning Permission N/2019/0127 (change of use from House in Multiple Occupation for four occupants to five occupants) at 6 Holly Road

Planning permission was previously granted by the planning committee in March 2019 for the proposed change of use with a single storey rear extension to a five-person HMO. The new application wants to switch the location of the lounge to an en-suite bedroom and use a previously approved bedroom as a lounge.

NORTHAMPTON PARTNERSHIP HOMES APPLICATIONS

As is now usual for planning committee meetings, a host of NPH applications were saved until the end.

The seven applications approved were the following:

Demolition of seven domestic garages and construction of one newbuild sheltered housing bungalow at the lock up garages to the rear of 56 to 64 Gloucester Avenue.

Demolition of six garages and erection of one new build dwelling and parking at the garages at 19 to 24 Pikemead Court.

Demolition of 13 domestic garages and erection of one new build bungalow and parking at the lock up garages adjacent to 55 Newton Road.

Demolition of five domestic garages and erection of one new build bungalow and seven car parking spaces at the lock up garages at Shadowfax Drive.

Demolition of 16 domestic lock up garages and erection of two dwellings and provision of parking area at Garage 1 of the lock up garages at Pendle Road.

Erection of two new dwellings at the lock up garages at Croftmeadow Court.

Demolition of 18 domestic lock up garages and construction of two new build units at the lock up garages at Cardigan Close.