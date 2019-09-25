The big planning applications approved in Northampton this week

Councillors met this week to determine a series of planning applications in Northampton.

The borough council’s planning committee convened at The Guildhall on Tuesday (September 24), and approved all nine applications that they heard. Here’s a rundown of their decisions.

APPROVED: Variation of s106 to remove affordable housing at Tivoli House, Towcester Road, Far Cotton.

Councillors had previously waved through an application to demolish the former Sofa King building and construct 40 news homes with some retail. Previously, 35 per cent of the housing was ‘affordable’. But a variation came before the committee to remove the affordable housing altogether, as the scheme would not be ‘viable’ if the original levels were delivered. The committee reluctantly backed the variation, and you can read more about this decision in detail here.

APPROVED: Siting of two containers for use as data centre on land north east of Sixfields Stadium.

The data centre would house computer, telecom and storage systems. The applicant, CityFibre, wants to bring high-speed internet to Northampton. The site is on a vacant piece of land to the North of Sixfields. It is used as a car park on match days for Cobblers games, but would only take up a small part of the site.

APPROVED: Part demolition and conversion of Barker Buildings on Countess Road, to build new apartments.

Councillors gave the green light to the proposals, which will see the partial demolition and conversion of the existing disused Barker Building factory for 54 new apartments. And a new three-storey building would provide an additional 14 apartments. The scheme was granted planning permission despite concerns from ward councillor Gareth Eales, who was worried about the impact the development would have on parking in nearby streets and that no affordable housing was included in the scheme. Read more on this decision here.

APPROVED: Three new homes with garages and new access road on land to the rear of Thorburn Road.

Cornerstone 2 Limited successfully applied to build three detached four-bedroom homes to the rear of numbers 9, 10 and 11 on Thornburn Road, with access for vehicles and pedestrians between the sides of number 9 and 10. Each of the homes would have a double garage and at least three extra parking spaces. Councillor Mary Markham, a member of the planning committee, left the meeting as she had called the application in due to an impact on a stone wall at the rear of the site. Neighbours had complained about the loss of privacy, but the application was still granted.

NORTHAMPTON PARTNERSHIP HOMES

The following five applications from Northampton Partnership Homes were also approved:

Demolition of eight domestic lock-up garages and construction of three new homes at Preston Court

Demolition of 10 domestic lock-up garages and construction of four new homes at Longueville Court

Demolition of 11 domestic lock-up garages and construction of six new homes at Pell Court.

Amendment to the demolition of 15 garages and construction of two homes at Thirlmere Avenue.

Variation to amend drawings for the demolition of domestic garages and construction of two new homes at Old Barn Court.