Sports bar given extended licence to help ‘bring something different’ to St James

A St James sports bar has been granted permission to extend its opening hours, with the owners saying they want to ‘bring something different’ to the area.

Jimmy’s Sports Bar opened in April on Harlestone Road, replacing the Devonshire Club and undergoing a refurbishment.

Marketing itself as a place for sports fans to gather and watch their favourite events, the club now has permission to hold live music events, something which the club’s management says will likely happen ‘once a month’.

Members of Northampton Borough Council’s licensing committee granted the extended hours in a meeting today (August 28) at The Guildhall. The bar will now be open until 1.30am on Friday and Saturday, compared to its previous 11pm closing time.

Club owner Harry Barnes told councillors: “I’ve invested a lot of money into this and we’re doing okay, but we’re trying to bring something different to this area.”

As part of the conditions for the new opening hours, live music must cease at midnight, while the playing of recorded music and the sale of alcohol have to stop at 1am, giving the venue 30 minutes to close for the night.

But one resident, who made written representations and spoke at the meeting, raised some concerns about the potential ‘noise nuisance’ that could come from the venue in the early hours.

He said: “I have not complained about noise before under the previous owners, although I did consider it once or twice. But the noise at that time [the 1.30am closing time] could cause me some grief. My main concern is the noise nuisance that live and recorded music could have, but also from people using the smoking area and leaving the entrance at closing time.”

Despite this, the council considered that as no complaints had yet been made, that they would grant the variation to the licence to the bar, which sits above the Betfred shop and Touchwood chemist on Harlestone Road.

Committee chairman Councillor Tony Ansell, who himself runs a number of cafes in the town, said: “I think this sports bar is a well oiled machine. I was going through all the documentation and noticed you had a five star food hygiene rating. From someone who has received five consecutive five stars, I can say it’s almost like the local equivalent of a Michelin star. The building also looks very good from the outside.

“St James is a very tight knit community and I hope that you continue to run it very well and I wish you good luck for the future.”