South Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom OUT of Tory leadership race

South Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom is out of the race to be the next Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative party.

The former Leader of the House of Commons came third last in the first ballot by Tory MPs - winning only 11 votes.

South Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom launches her bid to be Conservative party leader. Photo: Getty Images

Fellow hopefuls Esther McVey and Mark Harper are also out with bookies’ favourite Boris Johnson coming top of the poll with 114 votes.

Mrs Leadsom launched her bid to replace Theresa May on Tuesday, saying she had a three-point plan to deliver Brexit.

Those contenders who failed to reach the threshold of 17 MPs were automatically eliminated, under newly introduced rules aimed at preventing a drawn-out contest.

Tory MPs will now keep voting until two candidates remain who will be voted on by Conservative party members.