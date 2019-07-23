Roads around 138-house development in Northampton 'cannot cope' say objectors

Concerned residents say roads around the former British Timken site in Duston simply 'cannot cope' with 138 proposed new homes.

The application has been put forward by David Wilson Homes, the company behind the recent Loxton Fields development in Harlestone.

The site, which has been vacant since the industrial estate closed down in 2002, will comprise of 10 per cent affordable housing and a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom properties.

Concerns have been raised over the traffic that the new development will bring to the already busy area, with one local resident saying that it 'cannot cope with any more'.

Duston Parish Council has lodged an objection about the new plans too, with the proposed entrance from an existing junction of 'serious concern'.

The extra pressure that will be placed on local services such as doctors surgeries and schools has been questioned by the parish council and residents alike.Objections lodged with eh borough council say services are “already overwhelmed” as it is.

Not all residents are against the development however, with one saying they were “totally for the application to go ahead” before adding that the houses will “add a lot to the area.”

The planning committee will consider the plans on July 30.