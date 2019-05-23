Residents of Northampton housing estate 'still living on building site'

People have who have bought homes on a new Northampton housing estate have been told construction will overrun by up to six months.

Residents of the Lime Tree Gardens development in Kingsthorpe were told at point of sale that all homes and roads would be complete by March 2019.

But as things stand, roads are left unfinished and private land is even being used to store construction materials.

Ngay Sam, who has been living on the estate since October 2018, said: "This is not what we were promised at all.

"We've construction traffic surrounding the house all day and it's like living in the middle of a building site.

"They even ask me to move my car from outside my house so they can manoeuvre around."

A spokesman for Persimmon Homes Midlands said roads cannot be completed until all building on site has come to a close, as construction traffic could potentially damage kerbs or final road surfacing.

As a result, the final machinery may not roll out of the estate until August - almost six months late.

The spokesman said: “Although it is difficult to predict the timescales on a project of this size, when we launched Lime Tree Gardens in 2016, we estimated that all 195 houses would be occupied by this spring.

"Now that the final properties are being completed, we have reached the point where we can begin remedial works and final surfacing of the roads.

“We are hopeful that this work will be completed within the next three months.”