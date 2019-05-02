Relief road event in Northampton put on hold due to elections

Events outlining proposals for Northampton’s North-West Relief Road that were due to take place this month have been postponed

The events will now take place after the European Parliament Elections have been held to reduce the risk of purdah rules being breached.

It is expected that the new dates will be in early June with further information being sent out once a decision has been made.

The information sessions will give people a chance to see how plans for the scheme have developed and ask questions of the project team before the scheme planning application is submitted.